TRURO – Nova Scotia has recorded another death in relation to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death total to 10.

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. in a press release. “We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other.”

As of April 21, Nova Scotia has confirmed 737 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sixteen new cases were identified April 20 out of 516 tests completed at the microbiology lab in Halifax.

There were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in the province with cases of COVID-19 as of April 20, which involve 128 residents and 62 staff members.

Nova Scotia currently has 22,190 negative test results, 737 positive COVID-19 test results and 10 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Two hundred and eighty-six individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.