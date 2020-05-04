TRURO – Fourteen new cases and another death have been announced in relation to the coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

The death, which brings the total now to 38, occurred at Northwood in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“I offer my condolences to the family who is grieving the loss of their loved one today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We must remain vigilant, especially around our long-term care homes, to protect residents and staff. We have slowed the spread provincially, but we need to stay the course and continue to follow the public health protocols.”

Fourteen new cases were identified May 3 out of the 455 tests completed at the lab in Halifax. The new cases brings the provincial total to 985.

“It is important everyone recognizes Nova Scotia continues to see new cases of COVID-19 – we are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. Please continue to do all you can to help slow the spread of this virus by following public health orders and advice.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 30,441 negative test results, 985 positive COVID-19 test results, and 38 deaths. Six individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU; 638 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.