TRURO – A number of businesses forced to close under the public health directives in response to the coronavirus pandemic are getting the go-ahead to re-open.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced June 5 as the re-opening date for a number of industries, including restaurants. When they do open, they are required to adhere to protocols tailored to their sector, including ensuring physical distancing, increased cleaning, and other protective measures for employees and customers.

Those allowed to open June 5 include restaurants for dine-in (as well as takeout and delivery); bars, wineries, distilleries, and taprooms (lounges are not permitted to re-open); personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and body art establishments; fitness facilities such as gyms, yoga studios and climbing facilities; and veterinarians.

Existing public health directives around physical distancing and gathering limits remain in place. People must keep two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five.

In response to a question as to why a church with the capacity for 100 people can’t open to 50 worshippers, like a restaurant with similar numbers can, Dr. Strang said it’s the type of activity involved, and the potential for close contact.

“A whole range of social gatherings are different than the restaurant piece,” he said, adding there’s also an economic piece toward the restaurant sector.

“We’ll get there, we’ll be talking soon about opening up on the social gathering side of things as well. It’s important people understand this is the first step. We have to continue to go slowly in this. We’ve opened up a large part of our society by the announcements today that inherently inject some increased level of risk of COVID-19.”

Strang said there are various steps that need to be taken at different times, to “make sure we’re introducing the right level of risk that we’re able to manage” and to continue monitoring.

“We can’t do this all at once. It’s a careful, thoughtful process.”

Along with the previously noted industries, other health providers can also re-open at that date, provided they’re following college and association protocols put in place, as approved by public health. Dentistry and other self-regulated health professions, such as optometry, physiotherapy, and chiropractic, are able to open, as well as unregulated health professions, such as massage therapy, podiatry, and naturopathy.

The province is continuing to work with other sectors on their plans for re-opening.

While the province initially announced a June 8 tentative date of re-opening for the child care sector, that date has been pushed back to a goal of June 15. Once the plan is fully approved, the province will confirm the re-opening date.

Premier McNeil said June 5 may seem exciting for those getting ready to re-open.

“For some of you, it may also be a little bit scary,” he said, saying he doesn’t want people to worry.

“If you’re not ready, you do not have to open on June 5. Go at your own pace.”

He said safety for business operators, employees, and customers should be paramount. He says he has faith in Dr. Strang, public health, the various sector associations, and business people.

“Many of you are doing it already and by all accounts it is going well. I have noticed some businesses preparing patios with tables six feet apart,” the premier said.

While Nova Scotia is one of the last provinces to restart its economy, McNeil said he’s okay with that, as the province needs to get it right and there are no guarantees.

“But this approach is our best chance. You still have time to prepare. You still have time to ask lots of questions.”

McNeil said he and Dr. Strang will have more information coming in Friday’s update about re-opening the economy, as well as social gatherings.

“You may feel alone, but you’re not. We are all in this together, as we have been from the beginning. Let’s not now separate. Let’s make sure we stay united on our journey to continuing to rebuild our province.”

McNeil said a new Small Business Reopening and Support Grant is available to eligible business, non-profit organizations, charities, and social enterprises. The money will help with safe openings, as well as ongoing advice and support to become more resilient in the coming months.

More information is available online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus and applications will begin June 1.