TRURO – A number of province-wide restrictions are being implemented over the holidays to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Dec. 21, a number of restrictions will be in place on gatherings, sporting events, and long-term care facilities, among others.

“We know the holidays are traditionally a time for a lot of socializing with family and friends, but we also know that gatherings can allow the virus to spread rapidly,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a government press release issued Dec. 16. “We ask Nova Scotians to find new ways of celebrating this season while respecting these restrictions that are designed to keep our social gatherings small and our communities safe.”

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 21 until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, restrictions include:

For gatherings and events:

gatherings in your home can have 10 people total, including the people who live there

people can have a close social group of 10 without physical distancing

social events, festivals, special events, arts/cultural events, and sports events are not permitted

faith gatherings, wedding ceremonies, and funeral services can have a maximum of 150 people outdoors or 50 per cent of an indoor venue’s capacity, to a maximum of 100

wedding and funeral receptions are not permitted

For businesses:

restaurants and licensed establishments, outside the areas of HRM and Hants County with restrictions already in place, must stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

fitness and sport and recreation facilities can open

fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios can operate at 50 per cent capacity and must ensure three metres distance between participants during high intensity activities

outdoor fitness classes can operate at full capacity and must ensure three metres distance between participants during high intensity activities

personal services such as hair salons and spas can resume providing services that can only be done if the customer removes their mask, such as facials

retail and shopping mall rules currently in place for areas of HRM and Hants County will extend to the entire province, including operating at 25 per cent of their capacity; their food courts can remain open with public health measures in place including physical distance between tables

For sports, museums, libraries and long-term care:

sports practices, training, and arts and culture rehearsals are limited to 25 participants without physical distancing but games, tournaments, and performances are not permitted

the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, museums and libraries can reopen at full capacity with physical distancing and other public health measures in place

each long-term care resident can have two designated caregivers and facilities can allow a limited number of visitors

The provincial government also extended its restrictions on HRM and Hants County it put in place four weeks ago. The restrictions remain in place until at least 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

Restaurants and licensed establishments in those areas are closed for dining in until at least 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10. The establishments can continue offering delivery and takeout services.

The Halifax casino will also remain closed until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Nova Scotians are still asked to avoid any unnecessary travel. There is no longer a recommendation specifically around travel into and out of areas of HRM and Hants County.