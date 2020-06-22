TRURO – Nova Scotia’s active cases of COVID-19 are all considered resolved.

There has been, however, one more death in relation to the coronavirus, according to the province. The province’s press release issued June 22 reports a man in his 60’s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the Central Zone. His death has been under investigation since to determine if COVID-19 was a factor. The province says he was not a long-term care facility resident.

“My thoughts are with this individual’s family and loved ones who are grieving these last few days and weeks,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release. “This virus has taken a lot from us, but we will stay vigilant in our fight to protect Nova Scotians as we work to reopen our province.”

On June 21, 355 tests were completed. The province’s last confirmed new case was identified on June 9.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,242 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and no active COVID-19 cases, with 998 cases being resolved.

One person is currently in the ICU, however their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved.