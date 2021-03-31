PORTAPIQUE – With the one-year anniversary of the province’s mass shooting coming up, free support is available for those impacted.

The Association of Psychologists of Nova Scotia (APNS) is collaborating with Nova Scotia Health to increase support for those impacted by the April 18-19 tragedy.

A group of psychologists will be offering short-term therapy around the anniversary of the tragedy. The short-term sessions will be free of charge from April 5 to May 7.

People experiencing emotions related to the mass casualty last year have access to sessions (up to three) to talk about difficulties they define as impacting their mental wellness, and ways of coping.

An individual can call 902-422-9183, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday, to arrange an initial appointment with a psychologist within 48 hours.

“Psychologists are familiar with helping people with trauma and distress,” Dr. Victor Day, disaster response coordinator for APNS, said in a press release issued by the province. “Last year psychologists volunteered to help people affected by the tragic events of April 2020. Similarly, this year some psychologists have volunteered to provide brief therapy to people distressed by the anniversary of that event. We want to add to the good initiatives of the Nova Scotia Health.”

The initial call will be brief to start the process connecting the caller to a psychologist. When calling, people should indicate they have been impacted by the tragedy.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, the sessions will be via online video conference or telephone.

Sam Hodder, senior director of Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health and Addictions program, says the province is grateful for the collaboration with APNS.

“Nova Scotia Health stands together with our community and our province during this difficult time, and is focused on providing individuals in all our communities’ access to support,” said Hodder.

This service is in collaboration with programs and services available through Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health and Addictions Program.

First responders impacted by the tragedy or every day stressors and traumatic events can visit https://firstrespondersmentalhealthns.com/, which promotes eliminating stigma and providing mental health supports for first responders.