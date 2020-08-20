TRURO – Public health has issued an advisory of not just one, but two potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Truro in the last two weeks.

The 102 Wing – Royal Canadian Air Force Association had already publicly posted to its Facebook page about a guest testing positive for COVID-19 and the extra precautions, including a closure until the end of the month, they were undertaking.

In the public health press release issued Aug. 20, the wing wasn’t the only Truro location with a possible exposure – Murphy’s Fish and Chips on the Esplanade also had a customer test positive.

The release says someone who had been at the restaurant between 5 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure at the air force association was Aug. 15, 4-6:30 p.m. The wing says it was during its lobster and steak barbecue event.

Public health says it’s anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days after. Those present at these locations on the dates identified should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms:

Call 811 for assessment. Please self-isolate until you receive 811 advice on next steps.

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Public Health is also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

When Nova Scotia Health Public Health makes a public notification it is not in any way a reflection on the behavior or activities of those named in the notification.

Currently, anyone travelling to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic Provinces is expected to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.