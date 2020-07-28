TRURO – Many Nova Scotians and Canadians have been denouncing a decision to host an independent review into Canada’s largest mass shooting instead of a public inquiry.

Bill Bair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Canada, and Mark Furey, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for Nova Scotia, announced the joint review on July 23. The announcement came the day after family members of 22 victims, plus an unborn child, gathered for a peaceful march in Bible Hill to the RCMP detachment in a call for a full public inquiry.

Following the announcement, the general public is showing outrage in the decision and many are calling for a full public inquiry to be announced instead. A number of groups, organizations, and even senators are continuing to push for an inquiry, while the Nova Scotia RCMP and Nova Scotia Liberal Federal Caucus welcome the decision.

Here’s just some of the reaction since the announcement:

Online petitions, groups created

A number of petitions have been created on change.org with thousands of people signing their names in urging government officials to change the independent review into a public inquiry.

‘Have a public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting’ was created the same day the review was announced, and more than 14,000 people had signed it as of the afternoon on July 27.

Another petition, ‘Public inquiry for Nova Scotia Mass shooting victims families’ had amassed 220 by 4 p.m. July 27.

‘Demand a ‘Public Inquiry’ into the Nova Scotia Shooting’ was also created, with more than 70 adding their name.

‘End Femicide and Misogyny in Nova Scotia. An Inquiry Now!’ had close to 8,000 signatures as of the afternoon of July 27. This petition is calling on government to launch a public inquiry with a feminist analysis, as well as the misogyny within Nova Scotia culture and RCMP policies and practices ignoring warning signals of male violence against women, femicide, and mass shootings.

A public group has been created on Facebook, which has surpassed more than 15,000 members. ‘Nova Scotians for a Public Inquiry’ has members from throughout Nova Scotia, Canada, and beyond, with those joining adding their names to a list of those demanding a public inquiry. One of the administrators of the group, Cass Mo, wrote in the group that it’s a “huge message to the victims’ families that we seek justice for you and your lost ones, and a huge message to our governments that we are coming for justice for the citizens of Nova Scotia.”

Public protests throughout the province

A number of protests or marches have been held, or will be held, demanding for a full public inquiry.

The families of all victims hosted a peaceful march to the Colchester District RCMP detachment on July 22.

On July 27, protests were held outside Furey’s constituency office in Bridgewater and Victoria Park in Halifax. It’s estimated more than 100 were in attendance in Halifax, with roughly 100 in Bridgewater.

The Halifax protest was part of a ‘General Strike: Demand a Public Inquiry #22ReasonsWhy’ that was inviting people to stop what they were doing at noon on July 27 for a 22-minute strike in honour of the victims and demanding a public inquiry be called.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on July 29, a ‘Peaceful March on Province House’ is planned to leave the Halifax Ferry Terminal and proceed to Province House. The peaceful march is seeking to reverse the “decision to hold only a review and not a full public inquiry.”

A ‘Wentworth Public Inquiry March‘ is planned for July 30, beginning at 10 a.m. The peaceful march will commence at the Wentworth Learning Centre (formerly the elementary school), with participants walking to the Y in the road, where Highway 4 splits into Highway 307 to Wallace. There will be a stop at the gravel parking lot before the march returns to the learning centre.

Negative reaction from groups, officials

Nova Scotia Feminists Fighting Femicide was one of the first group’s to call for a public inquiry with a feminist analysis, and its members are still voicing their demand for a public inquiry.

“We stand in solidarity with the families, respectful of the severity of their losses and their demand for a “full and transparent public inquiry,” and in memory of the 22 innocent people whose lives were taken by one violent man,” reads a press release issued the day of the review announcement.

The release, signed by Linda MacDonald, Jeanne Sarson, Bernadette MacDonald, Pam Rubin, Lucille Harper, Johannah May Black, and Tara Reddick, says, “As feminists we are infuriated with this “father knows best” patronizing process of proceeding with a review versus an inquiry.”

The women say the two levels of government are responsible for the public safety. Public employees have a responsibility “to give transparent trustworthy public testimony.” This, they say, is why an public inquiry is being demanded by the public.

“By not listening and responding to the public, our government is causing a loss of trust and undermining our democracy.”

The women are asking why there is no public inquiry, as been requested by families, activists, women’s organizations, politicians, lawyers, and members of the public. They want to know why none of the three members of the review panel have expertise in misogyny, male violence against women, femicide, and a feminist analysis. They also want to know what the rush is.

The group is demanding a public independent inquiry with a feminist analysis, as well as an additional panelist with feminist expertise on the issues listed above.

Since the beginning of June, a number of senators have been calling for a joint public inquiry and stated that only a comprehensive, open and fully transparent process would address the complexities of the tragedy and answer the legitimate questions Nova Scotians and Canadians have. A letter, dated July 18, was signed by 37 senators from every province, territory, group, and caucus.

A news release from July 23, signed by senators Wanda Thomas Bernard, Mary Coyle, Colin Deacon, and Stan Kutcher, says they’re pleased to learn of the initiative, “but they had hoped for a different outcome. As had the families and friends of the victims.”

“While they are impressed with the distinguished panel that has been chosen for the announced task and note that many of the elements contained in the terms of reference are consistent with issues that they have previously identified, the Senators are concerned that the vehicle chosen may not best allow for the breadth, depth, openness and transparency that is necessary to answer all the complex questions arising from and related to the events of April 18 and 19, 2020,” reads the release.

The senators say listening to the voices of the families and friends of those lost is important, and their concerns must be “front and centre in the process that seeks to properly address this tragedy.”

The senators also say the families and friends must be provided an opportunity to take an active role in the review.

“The Senators acknowledge the commitment to conduct this review with a trauma-informed and restorative approach, but caution that these processes do have power imbalances and do not entirely eliminate the risks of re-traumatization,” reads the release.

While they welcome the inclusion of gender-based and intimate partner violence in the terms of reference for the review, the senators are encouraging the panelists to “ensure that a feminist lens also be applied to the entirety of this study.”

The senators say a “comprehensive and open public inquiry” would have greater chance for a more thorough vetting of the issues involved in the tragedy, and they’re expecting the ministers will “take concrete steps” to follow through on their commitment to transparency and accountability.

“It is not a matter of how long this will take, it is about getting it right,” say the senators. “It is about getting the answers that the victims’ families, Nova Scotians and Canadians are asking for and determining recommendations for actions required to prevent such devastation in the future.”

Provincial NDP leader Gary Burrill has called on Premier Stephen McNeil for an emergency sitting of the legislature “in order to establish a public inquiry into the mass shooting.”

Burrill says the party caucus is calling for the Liberal government to change course and instead call a public inquiry. The party, says Burrill, would table legislation during the emergency sitting to create the inquiry in place of the review panel.

“April 18 and 19, 2020, are among the darkest days that have been visited in our country,” said Burrill, in his letter to McNeil. “I am asking you to recognize and respect this fact with the commensurate response and allow for the initiation of a full-fledged, public inquiry.”

Burrill says the public is “rightfully confounded” with the decision “to do anything short of a full public inquiry” and that the review panel “falls so far short of what is deserved.”

Tim Houston, the provincial PC party leader, agrees with Burrill and the NDP in calling for an emergency sitting.

He says there “was no excuse for Stephen McNeil to shut down government and avoid talking about Northwood, and there is certainly no excuse now as he hides from Nova Scotians while refusing to call an inquiry to get the answers he promised us.”

RCMP, Liberals welcome independent review

The Nova Scotia RCMP welcomed the independent review announcement, with its Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman, saying the force both supported it and would cooperate fully.

Bergerman says the review doesn’t shift their focus regarding the ongoing investigation.

“Our priorities will continue to be the victims’ families and learning more about why the gunman did what he did and what help the gunman received leading up to the incidents,” said Bergerman in a news release.

The commanding officer also says the Nova Scotia RCMP will work with Public Safety and the Department of Justice “to ensure that the review has all available information required.”

Kody Blois, the Liberal MP for Kings-Hants, issued a statement on behalf of the Nova Scotia Liberal Federal Caucus welcoming the independent review. The statement includes the names of all the Liberal MP’s in the province, including Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann.

The statement says the caucus “applauds the inclusion in the terms of reference of a feminist analysis in relation to the killer’s troubling history of domestic violence.”

The terms of reference, reads Blois’s statement, will also ensure questions and needs of the victims’ families “are paramount in the work of the panel.”

Since the statement was release, however, Zann has taken to her public social media accounts to say she’s “deeply disappointed” by the decision not to go ahead with a public inquiry.

“I was not consulted on this decision,” she said, adding she’s requested a public inquiry twice on behalf of her constituents, and continues to express her concerns about the decision to both governments.

Zann says she doesn’t know what happened behind closed doors, nor is she happy with the announcement.

Despite her frustration in the decision, Zann is glad a feminist analysis will be included, as well as how law enforcement handle calls about intimate partner violence.

“I will make sure this also leads to positive changes in our laws so this hopefully never happens again,” she said.

The MP says she’s working behind the scenes already to try and change the decision not to have a public inquiry.

“I have said all along the situation merits a public inquiry. I haven’t changed my mind.”