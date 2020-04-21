LONDON, ENGLAND – The Royal Family has sent out a message to the province in light of this weekend’s tragic events that saw at least 19 people killed.

Posted on The Royal Family’s page on Facebook, the message is signed by Elizabeth R.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.

I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians in this tragic time.”