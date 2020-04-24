DARTMOUTH – Prior to shots being fired in Portapique that started one of Canada’s largest mass shootings, the gunman assaulted and confined his girlfriend.

Supt. Darren Campbell, Officer in Charge of Support Services for Nova Scotia RCMP, provided more details about the April 18-19 rampage, which ended with the murder of 22 people, and the death of the gunman. The attacker knew some, but not all, of his victims, say police.

During the press conference, Campbell said the man’s girlfriend was able to escape and ran into the woods where she hid for hours. She emerged around 6:30 a.m.

“It was at that time, through that key witness, that we learned significant details about (the suspect),” said Campbell.

Police learned of a fourth, un-plated vehicle resembling a police cruiser. They also learned the shooter was in possession of several firearms and was wearing what looked to be a police uniform.

Campbell said the assault on the man’s girlfriend “very well could have been the catalyst” to the shootings rampage, however police “were not going to discount any pre-planning” by the gunman.

Following the initial assault, hundreds of shots were fired as police responded to the small community that has about 100 year-round residents.

Officers arrived at 10:26 p.m., encountering a male leaving the area who said he had been shot while driving, Campbell explained. The victim told police a man driving what looked to be a police vehicle shot at him as they drove by one another.

“The man told police he was driving toward the beach. There’s only one way in and out of this area,” Campbell said.

Upon arriving on Portapique Beach Road, officers encountered several deceased victims, some of whom were laying in the road, plus several burning buildings.

“It was over seven locations where victims were found deceased,” he said. “Many of the deceased were discovered when responding members were checking homes and or for suspects.”

During this time, Campbell said a Command Incident program was being staged, with a number of other resources being called in, such as K-9 unit and air assistance.

While police were clearing homes and evacuating residents, the search continued for a suspect. Officers learned the identity of the possible suspect and that he lived in a home in the Portapique area.

When officers arrived, the suspect’s home and garage were engulfed in flames, as were three vehicles in the yard.

“We learned the gunman may have a pistol and long-barrelled weapons,” Campbell said, adding witnesses in the area said he had several vehicles resembling police vehicles.

Campbell said through background checks on the suspect, police learned he had three plated Ford Taurus cars that had been mocked up as RCMP vehicles. Two were burning on the man’s property in Portapique, while the other was confirmed to be at his residence in Dartmouth.

In the Portapique area, police found 13 people dead.

Police started receiving a second set of 911 calls from the Wentworth and Glenholme areas Sunday morning.

The gunman attended a residence on Hunter Road where two men and a woman were killed, and a residence set on fire.

A woman out for a walk along Highway 4 in Wentworth was shot and killed.

And police say the gunman attended a residence on Highway 4 in Glenholme where he knocked on the door. Campbell said the residents knew the shooter and called police. The caller said the shooter had a rifle in hand and was wearing a police uniform, while driving a police car. They didn’t answer the door, and the gunman left.

Police said he then travelled south to Debert where a witness say the gunman pull a driver over before shooting the driver. He then continued on the same road, pulled over a second vehicle and again shot the driver.

“During this second series of events, he covered 44 kilometres,” said Campbell.

The third cluster of incidents came in the Shubenacadie, Milford, and Enfield area.

Campbell said constables Chad Morrison and Heidi Stevenson were both on shift at the Enfield detachment and had decided to meet where highways 2 and 224 meet in Shubenacadie. Morrison arrived first and assumed Stevenson was approaching.

He was wrong, and the gunman opened fire on Morrison, who survived gunshot injuries.

The gunman then headed southbound on Highway 2, where he collided head-on with Stevenson. The constable, said Campbell, engaged with the suspect.

The gunman took Stevenson’s life, as well as her firearms before setting both police vehicles on fire.

At the same time, a passerby came along the vehicles on fire. The gunman killed the passerby and took his vehicle.

Along Highway 2, Campbell said the gunman entered the home of a woman he knew. He killed the woman, and it was there he removed the police uniform and packed into the victim’s vehicle and left.

He was stopped at the Enfield Big Stop for gas when an officer, also fuelling up, spotted the gunman, who was killed in the ensuing shootout.

How did he evade police after the shootings and fires in Portapique?

Campbell said the Command Incident team believed they had their area contained, and there were three options for the gunman: he remained in the containment area, he had escaped, or he was inside one of the burning buildings on his property.

“The suspect obviously moved beyond that perimeter,” he said, noting at least one person witnessed a vehicle leaving the scene driving through a field.

Campbell said he didn’t want to assume it was the gunman, however it was possible.

“It’s possible he was able to leave before our initial response,” Campbell admitted, adding that complicated things.

Campbell has been in policing for almost three decades, “and I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances than searching for someone that looks like you.”

Why no emergency alert?

Many are asking why the police didn’t issue an emergency alert about the gunman, especially when they knew he was driving what appeared to be a police vehicle and wearing a police uniform.

“There’s a lot of investigative work going on behind the scenes,” he said, adding police were trying to confirm the location of the third plated Ford Taurus.

They accounted for that vehicle on the gunman’s property in Halifax Regional Municipality, however were unaware of the fourth until early morning when the victim’s girlfriend emerged from the woods.

Campbell said they may never know the extent of the items the gunman had, such as uniforms resembling police, as the gunman’s home was destroyed by fire.

“Some items will never be recovered. But I can say the uniform he shed at the time… we have recovered those pieces.”

He said some of the uniform the gunman was wearing was discarded or old pieces of an RCMP uniform, while a piece was from another agency.

Police seeking information on hours-long span between killings

With a large span of time between the gunman’s first and second cluster of shootings and fires, police haven’t been able to confirm the man’s whereabouts.

“We are building a complete timeline,” said Campbell. “There could be evidence out there. We are working backwards to figure that out.”

He said the investigation of 22 victims over 16 crime scenes is complex and takes time to investigate, so they’re asking anyone who may have information as to the gunman’s whereabouts overnight to contact them.

Anyone with information that could pertain to the investigation should call the RCMP’s tip line for the case: 902-720-5959.