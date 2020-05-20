HARMONY – A pregnant goat is singing the praises of one of the constables with the Colchester District RCMP.

Const. Matt Doane arrived for his overnight shift in Colchester County on May 17, not knowing that his shift would bring him “beyond the bleat.”

According to the Nova Scotia RCMP’s social media accounts, Doane received a call of a pregnant goat being chased in Harmony by a black bear.

“He quickly responded without hesitation and drove to the area to locate the distressed goat,” reads the RCMP’s post.

“The bear must have wisely re-evaluated his goat harassing as it had disappeared back into the woods before police arrived.”

Without being able to locate the goat’s owners, Doane provided “police protective transport”, as well as a safe, comfortable place to rest in his barn for the night.

“The next day, Const. Doane made contact with the goat’s owners and Marcy was happily re-united with her caretakers. We salute Const. Doane for showing that our hearts can be lifted with small acts of kindness.”