DARTMOUTH – Police say they’ve made significant progress in learning the movements of a gunman who killed 22 people over the course of 13 hours between April 18 and 19.

In a press update on April 28, RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell, Officer in Charge of Support Services for Nova Scotia RCMP, said the 51-year-old gunman spent the night in the Debert area. They have video surveillance showing a police vehicle entering an industrial area of Debert at 11:12 p.m. April 18, as well as other video surveillance showing a vehicle leaving the area at 5:43 the following morning.

“It’s of great interest to us what the gunman had done while in the Debert area,” said Campbell, during the update. “We know he spent the night there.”

Campbell said the first officers arrived on the scene in Portapique at 10:26 p.m. April 18, and they believe the gunman left the area nine minutes later, at 10:35.

“A witness saw a vehicle travelling through a field, which was not very common,” said Campbell.

The superintendent said that time matches up with the first surveillance footage of a police vehicle arriving in Debert, 26 kilometres away.

Campbell says they’ve searched the area thoroughly, however are asking anyone with information to contact them.

When the gunman left Debert the following morning, police say he drove north on Highway 4 to arrive at Hunter Road. Video surveillance from a residence along the road show a police vehicle driving toward the home of two victims at 6:29 a.m.

“We believe the victims were killed shortly after the gunman arrived,” said Campbell, adding the gunman remained at the property for a length of time before setting it on fire. Another man was also killed at the property.

Surveillance footage from the same residence shows the police vehicle leaving at 9:23 a.m.

Campbell said the gunman drove south on Highway 4 where he killed a woman at around 9:40 a.m. before travelling to the Glenholme area. Police received a 911 call from residents in the 2900 block of Highway 4 at 9:48 a.m. identifying the shooter at their home. The residents didn’t answer the door and the gunman left the area.

He continued northbound on Highway 4 and captured on surveillance just before 10 a.m. Police received a 911 call roughly 10 minutes later about an incident involving two victims in Debert.

Campbell said the gunman travelled along Plains Road through Onslow and into the Truro area, where he was captured on surveillance footage at 10:16, 10:17, and 10:20 a.m.

“We believe he didn’t stop in Truro,” said Campbell.

The next surveillance footage puts the gunman on Highway 2 in Millbrook at 10:25 a.m., where he changed clothes in a small parking lot before getting back in his vehicle and continuing south.

At 10:32 a.m., a photo shows the gunman driving by a gas station in Brookfield.

Less than 20 minutes later, at approximately 10:49 a.m., Const. Chad Morrison was shot and wounded by the gunman, just moments before Const. Heidi Stevenson and another passerby were killed in the Shubenacadie area.

The gunman then stopped at another victim’s house on Highway 224 where he killed her before changing out of his police clothing and taking her vehicle.

The gunman was killed by police at 11:26 a.m.

Throughout the investigation, Campbell says more than 435 witnesses have been identified, with more than half of those already interviewed.

Of the 16 crime scenes, five are currently being held by police – the scene on Hunter Road, and four in Portapique. Motorists through Portapique continue to be restricted, says Campbell, and those scenes will be held for as long as police need them.

“There’s still much more work we need to do,” he said.

Campbell confirmed police have had a “number” of opportunities to interview the gunman’s common law partner, whom he called a “critical” witness.

“It will take some time but we want to understand everything she knows about the gunman,” said Campbell, adding police intend to get every piece of information from her.

Campbell said they’re continuing to speak with everyone who knew the gunman, and said witnesses have provided police with information on prior assaults of his partner.

“Those are items we are working through with her to have a better understanding of that,” he said.

With the Feminists Fighting Femicide group openly calling for an inquiry with a feminist analysis of violence, Campbell said he’s not aware of any information the investigators have received to indicate this was an act of misogyny or hatred toward women.

“I’m certainly not downplaying the fact that several women died,” he said. “It doesn’t appear, in terms of what what we’ve seen that he was purposely targeting women.”

Campbell said the gunman killed or injured 14 women and 11 men, as well as several animals or pets. He targeted individuals he knew, or those he felt like killing. Campbell confirmed a number of individuals have had disputes with the gunman, including associates, business partners, and even family members.

“Investigators are trying to trace back to determine whether there was any motivation,” said Campbell.

In regards to the police uniform the gunman wore, Campbell confirmed the shirt and pants were authentic pieces of an RCMP uniform. It’s unclear where the items were acquired, as they’re often found through a variety of means, including surplus stores.

Campbell said the mock-up police vehicle the gunman drove was acquired through an auction last fall, and they’re still investigating the acquisition of a light bar and decals.

Campbell confirmed the gunman was related to some retired RCMP officers, “but we have no indication those former members provided any assistance to the gunman or provided any police equipment.”