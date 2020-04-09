FIVE ISLANDS – A man and two small children were found safe, albeit cold, after being lost in the woods in Colchester County earlier this month.

Colchester District RCMP responded to the call on April 3 at 1:44 p.m. A man had taken two small children, ages three and five, for a walk in a wooded area and became lost. Family members were concerned that the three were overdue, and called police.

Local ground search crews were called, and an RCMP dog and handler and air support assisted as well.

The RCMP dog was able to detect the scent of the missing people and located them, cold, and wet, in the woods. Police were able to get a helicopter to the area to pick up the three missing people, as well as the police officers and dog, and return them all to safety. The man and children had been in the woods for nearly six hours from the time they started their walk to the time they were found. They were in good health, however, were very cold when they were found.

Calls to police involving Ground Search and Rescue involve large numbers of dedicated volunteers who work with many different agencies.