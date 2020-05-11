TRURO – According to the RCMP, the decals on the Portapique shooter’s mock police vehicle were made without the business owner’s consent.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they’ve identified the supplier of the decals, and the business owner and individual who made the decals are cooperating with police.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation in to the April 18 and 19 incidents, which has been given the name of Operation H-Strong. Those assisting the investigation include crime analysts, digital forensic services, federal policing officers, forensic anthropologist, forensic identification and laboratory services, forensic pathologists, legal application supports, national weapons and enforcement support, special tactical operations, victim services, and more.

“There are many areas of investigation as we continue to piece together the gunman’s movements, possible motivation and whether he received assistance leading up to the incidents,” reads the release, issued by Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer.

The RCMP said the gunman was in possession of four weapons – two semi-automatic handguns and two semi-automatic rifles – when he left the Portapique area. They have traced one of the guns back to Canada, with the other three believed to have been obtained from the U.S. Police are working with Canada Border Services Agency on investigating any cross-border or border-related elements.

“The calibre of the weapons is not being released, because determining where and how the gunman obtained the firearms is a central part of the investigation, and we use this detailed information to verify the credibility of some of the information we receive,” the release says.

With the help of Dalhousie University, forensic identification officers used ground penetrating radar to search underground of the shooter’s Portapique property to determine whether anything of interest or relevance was buried on the property.

Nothing was recovered.

Investigators believe the gunman used an accelerant in regards to the fires he set, as statements from witnesses say the gunman had a significant supply of gasoline at the Portapique home.

A psychological autopsy of the gunman is being conducted by the Behavioural Analysis Unit. Such an autopsy may help gather insights into why he committed the acts of violence. The autopsy includes analyzing his personality, past behaviour, as well as how he related to others.

While three matters have been referred to the provincial Serious Incident Response Team, only two remain with the independent watchdog. The two currently under investigation by the team include gunfire by two RCMP officers at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade on April 19, as well as the death of the gunman.

The third matter, whether Const. Heidi Stevenson fired her weapon at the gunman, is part of Operation H-Strong.

“The special tactical operations team has completed its ground searches, and all 17 scenes and search areas have been released,” says the RCMP’s release, which states 500 witnesses have been spoken to and interviews are continuing.

The Nova Scotia RCMP wants to speak with anyone who may have had a conflict with the gunman, whether professional or personal, at any time. Call the tip line at 1-833-570-0121.