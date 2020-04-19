PORTAPIQUE – The Nova Scotia RCMP say “in excess” of 10 people have been killed, including a police officer, following a rampage of a shooter that began in Portapique the evening of April 18.

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed in the line of duty. She was a member for 23 years and leaves behind a husband and two children. A second officer was injured and is being treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed by police on April 19. The province’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Criminal Investigations Division with the Nova Scotia RCMP, couldn’t confirm the number of deaths on April 19, as some of the crime scenes have yet to be processed.

He did, however, confirm “several casualties” located inside and outside the home in Portapique when members first arrived late in the evening of April 18. They had received multiple 911 calls about the shootings.

They weren’t able to locate the suspect on the property when they arrived, so the members began a search.

“This was a very quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene,” he said, adding emergency response teams, K-9, and other police services responded. “Our focus was the safety of the residents in the immediate area,” said Leather.

The initial search lead to multiple sites in the area, including some that were on fire.

The search for Wortman lead police to many communities in Nova Scotia.

The chief superintendent says it doesn’t appear the suspect has a connection to all the victims, saying some seem to be “random in nature”.

“There are some that appear not to have a relationship with the assailant, the shooter,” Leather said.

Outside of Portapique, Leather can’t confirm where the victims were found.

“I can tell you that they were scattered across the province,” he said, adding more information into locations and times would be coming as the investigation continues.

“We simply do not have that as of yet. Some of these crime scenes we’ve not even begun to process.”

He said as it’s an ongoing investigation, it could reveal additional details in the coming days.

“It’s in excess of 10. It most certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know.”