UPDATE, 11:41 a.m.: RCMP TWEET SAYS SUSPECT GABRIEL WORTMAN IS IN POLICE CUSTODY. More information will be released when available.

UPDATE, 11:25 a.m.: Police confirmed the suspect is driving a silver Chevy Tracker. Last seen in Milford.

UPDATE, 11:12 a.m.: Police believe he’s now driving a small silver Chevrolet SUV. Travelling southbound on Highway 102 from Brookfield area.

UPDATE, 11:06 a.m.: RCMP tweet says suspect was last seen travelling southbound on Highway 102 from the Brookfield area in what appears to be an RCMP vehicle, wearing RCMP uniform.

If you see 28B11 behind the rear passenger window on an RCMP vehicle, call 911.

UPDATE, 10:26 a.m.: Police tweeted that the suspect is currently in the Debert/Central Onslow area. Stay inside and avoid the area.

UPDATE, 10:19 a.m.: RCMP say Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform.

The tweet says there is one difference between the RCMP vehicle and the suspect’s – the car number. Police say if you see 28B11 behind the rear passenger window, call 911 immediately.

The RCMP have released this image in response to an active shooter situation in Colchester County. If this vehicle number is seen, call 911 immediately. This is the vehicle police believe Gabriel Wortman is driving. It is not a police vehicle, and it’s believed he’s also wearing what looks like an RCMP uniform.

UPDATE, 10:08 a.m.: Police are advising the public to stay away from Highway 4 near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme as the suspect is in the area.

PORTAPIQUE – The RCMP have identified a suspect in an active shooter incident currently underway in the Portapique area.

The RCMP tweeted Sunday morning they are searching for 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman in the investigation and say there are “several victims.”

The tweet says Wortman is considered armed and dangerous, and for people to call 911 if they see him. They are advising the public not to approach Wortman, who is described as a white man, bald, 6’2″-6’3″, with green eyes.

Gabriel Wortman is a suspect in an active shooter investigation in Portapique on April 19, 2020. Photo contributed by Nova Scotia RCMP

The RCMP responded to the complaint before midnight on April 18 in the Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road, and Five Houses Road area. Residents have been told to stay in their homes with their doors locked. The public is advised to stay away from the area.

Police are also advising residents in the area refrain from posting pictures of police officers in the investigation to social media.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre has been put into lock-down at this time.