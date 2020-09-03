TRURO – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenage girls last seen at Victoria Park in Truro.

The Colchester District RCMP want to confirm the well-being of 15-year-old Sonya Downing and 16-year-old Madeline Robinson.

Both were together at 12 p.m. Sept. 2 in Victoria Park in Truro and have not been seen since.

Sonya Downing is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-8 and approximately 180 pounds. She has long brown hair, blue eyes, and a nose piercing. Downing was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black pants.

Madeline Robinson is described as Caucasian, five feet tall and approximately 110 pounds. She has short bluish-green hair and blue eyes. Robinson was last seen wearing a beige and brown hoodie, black pants and a black headband.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Downing or Robinson is asked to contact Colchester RCMP at 902-893-6820. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. Reference File #20201278209.





