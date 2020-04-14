BIBLE HILL – The Colchester District RCMP is looking for information in relation to a robbery in Bible Hill in the early morning hours of April 14.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. April 14, a lone male entered a convenience store on Main Street. The man was wearing black clothing and had his face covered.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP, the man displayed a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes from the lone female attendant. No one else was in the store at the time and no one was injured during the incident.

The attendant handed over a small amount of cash and cigarettes, and the man fled on foot. The man is described as over 6′ tall, thin, with light brown skin and freckles across his upper cheeks and the bridge of his nose.

Police are asking for public assistance with this investigation. Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. Reference file #2020473465.