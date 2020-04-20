DARTMOUTH – More details are being released this afternoon on a deadly shooting rampage that began in Portapique on Saturday that left at least 18 people dead, plus the shooter.

The Nova Scotia RCMP will provide an update at 2 p.m. April 20 on the investigation into the events that resulted in the deaths, which included an RCMP member, and injury to a second RCMP member.

Const. Heidi Stevenson has been confirmed killed in the line of duty while responding to the active shooter situation.

More info to come.