TRURO – Police believe a total of 22 people lost their lives in the deadly shooting rampage that began in Portapique over the weekend.

In a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, RCMP say the an investigative team is “focused on learning more about this very tragic situation, including accurate victim information and whether others may have aided the suspect.”

The news release says the initial search for their suspect, led the RCMP to multiple sites in the immediate area, “including structures and vehicles that were on fire.”

Their investigation took them through many communities in the province, and ended with the suspect being shot and killed by police on April 19, more than 12 hours after responding to the first firearms complaint.

The suspect’s death has been referred to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team, along with one other matter. The RCMP are still investigating the man’s motives.

“Nova Scotia RCMP are currently at 16 specific locations in the communities of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie/Milford, and Enfield to gather evidence and learn more about what occurred at each location,” reads the release.

The RCMP are calling the incident an “unprecedented” one, “that has resulted in incredible loss and heartbreak for countless families and loved ones.

“So many lives will be forever touched, including all who responded, community members, multiple RCMP units, including our Operational Communications Centre, municipal police services, firefighters, and EHS.”

****

A book of condolences is being started for those who died in this past weekend’s tragic events that began in Portapique.

RCMP believe 22 innocent people lost their lives in the tragic event, that spanned from the small community on the Cobequid Bay, to Wentworth, Debert, Glenholme, and ended with the shooter’s death in Enfield.

Anyone wanting to offer condolences can visit https://novascotia.ca/condolences. People can leave public comments and condolences on the ‘StrongerTogetherNS’ Facebook group or send private messages via condolences@novascotia.ca.

The province is encouraging people to honour the victims, their families, and loved ones by hanging tartan and blue scarves or ribbons from trees, windows, and even balconies, as a way of showing strength and love for one another.

The RCMP will give an update on the incident later today through a news release, and via its Twitter account.