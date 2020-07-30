TRURO – With masks becoming mandatory in indoor public spaces on July 31, those without access can pick up some non-medical masks at public libraries and most provincial museums.

The reusable cloth masks will be free of charge, however are limited to two per person.

“Many Nova Scotians will supply their own masks for use in indoor public places to protect one another from COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. in a press release. “For those who can’t supply their own masks, we are making a limited number of reusable cloth masks available at provincial museum and public library sites across the province. We want to ensure everyone in Nova Scotia has easy access to a mask when and where they need it.”

Masks are available in both adult and youth sizes, and are adjustable. Each person can request up to two masks for each member of their immediate family.

The Sutherland Steam and Balmoral Grist mills in Denmark will both be distribution points, as well as Lawrence House Museum in Maitland. A full list of museums with masks available can be found online at https://museum.novascotia.ca/our-museums.

Many businesses are offering masks to customers and sourcing their own supplies if possible. For a limited time, government is making reusable cloth masks available in packages of 50 for small businesses. Small businesses can contact the Department of Business at nseconomy@novascotia.ca for more information.

As of July 30, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. An additional death was announced the day prior, bringing the total of deaths to 64. A female in her 60’s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the Eastern Zone, and her death has been under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor. She was not a resident of a long-term care home.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 63,212 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.