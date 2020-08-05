VALLEY – Close to a dozen rifles were stolen from a home on Bartlett Drive in Valley recently.

Sometime between July 31 and Aug. 2, a suspect or suspects forced open the back door and entered the home. Along with 11 rifles, a number of knives and fishing rods were also stolen.

The Colchester District RCMP is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 902-896-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. Reference file #20201087026.