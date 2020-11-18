TRURO – Members of the local running community are hoping to still bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

Now in its eighth year, the Truro Run Tribe’s annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run is going virtual this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to gathering restrictions, social distance, and mask protocols, we could not run it safely as a live event,” said Christine Bulk, who started the event in support of the Colchester Christmas Index Program. “Registration would be limited to eight at a time and would take too long. It is a fun social event where the more we have together, the merrier it becomes.”

Over the years, the event has grown substantially in both the number of participants – adult and children alike – and the money raised. Last year saw about 130 participants, raising more than $2,600.

Those wishing to participate this year can do their run (or walk) anytime between Nov. 21 and 30.

“This year, we encourage all to do their own run with their Christmas sweaters on,” said Bulk. “Take pictures and videos, and share it with each other and on our event page.”

While the event has begun at the TAAC Grounds in the past, runners and walkers can choose their own course on their own time.

The event is still featuring a 1K for children, with adults having the option of a 5K or 8K. Registration for children is $25, and $30 for adults. All money, including registration, will go toward the Christmas Index Program.

Registrations and donations can be done online through Race Roster at https://raceroster.com/events/202 0/35862/ugly-christmas-sweater-run. More information can also be found at the Truro Run Tribe’s event page on Facebook.