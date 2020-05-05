SALMON RIVER – A 55-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a disturbance call that saw a building evacuated and explosives seized.

Colchester District RCMP responded to the disturbance call at a home on Salmon River Road during the evening of May 3. While police were investigating the disturbance, firearms and explosives were located inside the home.

As a precaution, the building, which contained a total of four units, was evacuated.

Police obtained a warrant, and seized 17 firearms and a large amount of ammunition from the home. In addition, explosive materials, including a commercial detonator, grenade, smoke grenade, flares, and gun powder, were seized.

Nobody was injured, and once police had secured the firearms and explosives, the residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A 55-year-old Salmon River man was arrested at the scene without incident. He was held in custody overnight and was released the following day on conditions to appear in Truro provincial court on June 3, for charges including:

assault

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of explosive device

The victim of the assault and the accused are known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Colchester District RCMP Community Action Team (CAT), which is comprised of members from Colchester Street Crime Enforcement Unit and General Investigation Section. Investigators were also assisted by the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST).