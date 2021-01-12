SALMON RIVER – A number of items were seized from a home in Salmon River on Jan. 11, including a restricted weapon and firearms.

Colchester District RCMP and Truro Police Service arrested a man within a residence without incident following the search of the residence.

As part of the search, police seized drugs, firearms, a restricted weapon, ammunition, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The man is to appear in provincial court in Truro on April 28 facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as other firearm and drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing.



