TRURO – The provincial government announced its response plan for when COVID-19 cases are confirmed in the classroom after school resumes next week.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Sept. 2 he fully expects to see some cases of the coronavirus within the schools, however a plan is in place for responding to and managing those cases.

Students at public schools will return to class on Sept. 8.

“Schools are vibrant and social communities, so it is important that we all do our part to support the safe return of students and staff to school,” Strang said in a press release. “Families should monitor the health of their children daily and keep them home if they feel ill. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing a COVID-19 exposure, but we are ready to respond quickly if or when it happens in a school.”

Managing cases in the school will depend on the level of exposure and the risk to students, staff, and essential visitors.

Risk levels will be classified as high, moderate, or low, and each has a corresponding response based on public health guidance.

Those at high risk would be those in close and prolonged contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 48 hours before symptoms presented. This could be everyone in a classroom.

Moderate risk would be someone who has not been in prolonged contact and has maintained physical distancing from the confirmed case, including students and staff in a shared space who were able to physically distance.

A low risk individual would have had limited or casual contact with a confirmed case. It could be incidental contact, such as walking past or near the individual in a hallway or other common area.

To slow the spread of the virus, a number of elements are in place in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19, including:

public health will immediately launch an investigation to determine and arrange testing for all close contacts. Close contacts may include everyone in the class, school bus, or before and after school program

all close contacts will be required to self-isolate at home while waiting for results. If they are negative, they need to complete their 14-day isolation; if they are positive, they have to isolate as a case and follow public health guidelines

all families at the school will be notified about the exposure and measures being taken

school closures due to COVID-19 will occur on the advice and recommendation of public health and only if there is deemed to be a risk to all staff and students

students required to self-isolate will be supported to continue their learning until they can return to school

Students who become ill while at school will be monitored, isolated away from other students, and a family member will be called to pick them up.

In addition to new public health measures for September, there are several other changes students and families will see when school resumes:

the Provincial Student Attendance and Engagement Policy will be relaxed so that no student is penalized for absences due to illness this year

modified guidelines are in place to support the delivery of music class, band, and physical education

families with children with special needs will continue to be supported. A new inclusive education policy announced last September will come into effect and the back to school plan ensures that students can access the support they need, where they need it, while observing COVID-19 safe practices

the Nova Scotia Pre-primary Program will be fully implemented across the province and this includes busing for all eligible pre-primary students

more students across the province will become eligible to ride the school bus, as the student transportation policy comes into effect with new provincial criteria for eligibility

The Nova Scotia Back to School Plan is available online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/back-to-school-plan.pdf.