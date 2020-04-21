WEST WENTWORTH – Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins had finally found who they were supposed to be with.

That’s what Sean’s 23-year-old daughter, Taylor Andrews, says of the couple that had been together since 2015. Sean and Alanna lost their lives at home in West Wentworth on April 19. They were just two of more than 20 lives lost in a shooting and arson rampage that began in Portapique the night before.

Taylor remembers her father as a funny, carefree, and selfless man.

“He would bend over backwards to help anyone,” Taylor said. “He was always looking for a good time and loved to make people laugh and feel welcome in his home. He always knew what to say. Whenever I had a question about anything I’d text him and he wouldn’t even text back and next thing I knew my phone would be ringing and he’d give me step by steps on what to do.”

Her 44-year-old father loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Sean was a corrections officer for more than 20 years. Alanna, 36, was also a corrections officer.

“She was one of my best friends,” said Taylor, about her stepmother.

“She was so fun, she always wanted to go on shopping trips, concerts, and anything we could do together.”

Taylor says her daughter, Ellie, who turns two in June, was the love of Alanna’s life.

“She wanted to take her for sleepovers every chance she could. She was her ‘Nana Lana.’”

In fact, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, Ellie would’ve been having a sleepover at the West Wentworth home that night. Taylor’s 17-year-old sister, Amielia McLeod, also would have been staying with Sean and Alanna that weekend.

From left, Logan Andrews, Ellie Andrews, Taylor Andrews, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins, and Amielia McLeod during happier times. Photo submitted by Taylor Andrews

Taylor says the couple loved having a full house. In the summer, the house was always busy, with people wanting to go tubing in the nearby river.

“They always wanted us there. They’d make sure the fridge was full of drinks and food for everyone, and would give up their bed so people could stay the night.

“I want people to remember that they were the nicest, selfless and happiest people I knew. They lived a life that they loved.”

She said Alanna was constantly hanging out with her and her friends, who absolutely loved Alanna.

“She was one of us,” said Taylor.

And, she says, her father was a wonderful grandfather to Ellie.

“He was so excited that she finally started to say ‘Grampy.’”

In the days since Sean’s passing, his friends and colleagues have reached out to Taylor, telling her “just how much his eyes lit up when he spoke of (Ellie).”

While she’s mourning her father and stepmother, Taylor is also mourning the loss of Tom Bagley, who was killed as he rushed to help.

“He was a hero,” she said. “He was out for his morning walk that he did every morning. He probably saw the flames and rushed down to help, as he was a retired airport firefighter.”

Taylor said if Sean and Alanna were still alive, “they would be doing everything they could for these families in their time of need.

“We need to remember how amazing all these innocent people were.”