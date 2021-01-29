TRURO – Over the last several months, the Seniors’ Safety Program has expanded its reach to help people in Colchester County, thanks to provincial pandemic funding.

“The pandemic really slowed down our community education presentations, but I’ve done some virtual stuff for the similar program in Cape Breton,” said Doug MacDonald, the coordinator of the local program that’s based out of the Truro Police Service.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the provincial Department of Seniors provided $20,000 to expand the program into Colchester County. Originally, MacDonald had been assisting seniors in Truro. With the additional funding, MacDonald was able to increase his hours to 24 per week from 16. He’s back to 20 hours per week, but hopes that will again increase in the future with additional funding.

“My goal has always been to create a program with full-time hours,” said MacDonald. “I’m really excited about this program and want to build it. I want people to know it exists in Truro, as well as the Colchester area.”

He says a lot of people still ask what he does through the program. His response?

“What can’t I do? I can do a lot of things.”

During the pandemic, MacDonald has continued home visits (following public health protocols) and helps seniors complete applications for housing grants, including, for example, a woman who had roofing problems and didn’t know she qualified for funding. He helps navigate departments at local and provincial levels, and has relationships with landlords in the area on behalf of his clients.

Keeping up to date on local resources is another of his services.

Because of this, he got a phone call from someone worried about their brother having a hard time getting out of his home. Both the man and his wife needed haircuts and, after MacDonald learned of their situation, he was able to tell them how to book appointments in their home.

“I’m more aware now of what’s available, and even now, I’m finding out more and more resources and programs that are readily available. If I’m not aware of them, then most likely others aren’t either,” he said.

While he’s done virtual programming, MacDonald has mixed reaction to the idea, especially when it comes to seniors.

“They are a vulnerable population, and many don’t have computers,” he said. “I do believe it’s important for seniors to be online during the pandemic. There’s Facetime, email and Facebook. It’s easier to have contact with family and friends. But the downside is the scams.”

Many seniors are victim to scams—online and over the phone—that have seen some lose thousands. MacDonald says he’s even been targeted.

“Sometimes that’s very sad and embarrassing for seniors,” he said. “I always like to reassure them we all get scammed.”

Online dating can also raise issues, especially with social isolation being a hot topic during the pandemic.

“I’ve addressed these issues with my educational programs, and I watch their interaction in person,” said MacDonald, adding he hopes to soon get more in-person opportunities on the go soon.

“I’m going to try to do more of that. I’m trying to start a coffeehouse with some entertainers, something more to provide opportunities to socially interact with people.”

To keep the discussions and information flowing, MacDonald started the Colchester Seniors’ Safety Program page on Facebook. He posts information about funding programs, services and other useful links..

MacDonald is also looking at setting up information booths at the farmers’ markets in Truro and Tatamagouche to encourage people to participate in the program.

“I look at myself as an advocate, but also as a navigator,” MacDonald said.

For more information on the program and the assistance MacDonald can provide, email dlmacdonald@truro.ca or call 902-893-7392.