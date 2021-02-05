TRURO – Industry professionals are thrilled the province’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program is now offered in Colchester County.

As of Feb. 1, VON will be delivering the program through the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

Michaela MacLachlan, executive director of The Lotus Centre, says she and her team are “very excited” to see the program be offered locally.

“The women’s centre historically has worked hard to bring this program to Truro,” she said, adding the centre was part of a team formed to look at the need for the program in the area. In the past, local victims of sexual assault would have to go to another part of the province, such as New Glasgow or Halifax, to access the program. “To see it finally in action, it’s fantastic.”

As executive director of the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre, Jamie Matthews echoed MacLachlan’s excitement.

“We’re absolutely thrilled the program is expanding and is now available in Colchester County,” he said. “We are one of the referral programs through SANE. Victims are referred to us if they require any additional counselling or services. Our services are open to women, men and all gender identities.”

Both centres participated in training for the nurses this past November. Matthews said the sexual assault centre provided information on topics such as sexual violence and consent. The Lotus Centre participated with how their employees can help support victims.

“It’s nice if somebody walks in our office and confides in us they were assaulted, so we know where to go,” MacLachlan said. “And to have the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre partnering with them is great. Both these services are fantastic.”

Through SANE, registered nurses with advanced training and expertise provide specialized medical care and forensic response. On-call nurses provide emergency care, such as supportive treatment, medical attention, information and additional resources, plus collect forensic evidence.

The expansion into Colchester County wasn’t the only one to begin services this month. The Tri County Women’s Center began offering the program at Roseway Hospital in Shelburne as of Feb. 1, and VON will expand the program to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst beginning Feb. 8.

The VON SANE program will expand to the Eastern Shore in spring.

Jo-Anne Poirier, president and chief executive officer of VON, says the organization is “honoured” to be delivering the program to Nova Scotians in Cumberland and Colchester counties.

“Access to close-to-home services and support can be critical to a survivor’s recovery process,” she said in a provincial government press release. “VON SANE services are built on established and effective community-based models of trauma-informed care, enhanced by our expertise and experience in the delivery of community nursing care.”

SANE’s provincial coordinator, Susan Wilson, called it “momentous” to see the specialized care more widely available in the province.

“The ability to offer timely, supportive SANE care, provide additional reporting options and information, and more seamlessly link to resources leads to better short and long-term outcomes for survivors,” she said.

Those needing access to SANE can go to the closest emergency department or call the nearest location at all times of day.

Find more information on SANE (including program locations and contact information), online at www.nshealth.ca/SANE.