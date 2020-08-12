TRURO – “Marika, we work until we make a difference.”

That one simple sentence by Dr. Sushil Sharma hit home for Marika Schenkels during her time as a medical student at the walk-in clinic at the Fundy Trail Mall in Truro.

Schenkels, a 19-year-old from Shortts Lake, is heading into her second year of medicine at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. She finished her first year at home when the coronavirus pandemic hit, then spent her summer with both the clinic and the Colchester Research Group (CRG), both operated by doctors Linda and Murdo Ferguson.

“This summer was pretty influential in what I want to do,” said Schenkels, who flies back to the U.K. on Aug. 25. “I was always thinking general practice and after seeing so many patients at the walk-in clinic without a family doctor, it’s such a need.”

She says she doesn’t want to pass up the opportunity to give back to those who gave to her.

At the clinic, she spent most of her time shadowing Sharma, who made the above comment when she questioned if Sharma and the other doctors get tired. After seeing patients in their own practice during the day, the doctors will often fulfill a shift at the walk-in clinic.

“He is someone I hope to emulate in some way in the future,” said Schenkels about Sharma. “I see him as kind of a superhero.”

Her time at the clinic, she admits, wasn’t always “sunshine and rainbows,” especially when learning of patients who have been without a family doctor for more than four years.

“That’s just crazy. I understand their frustration and the long waits at the emergency department. When you hear first-hand how long people have been without a family doctor, it’s difficult. Every night I would leave the clinic more sure this is what I want to do,” she said.

“I did not expect this from the coronavirus, but it’s been a bright side in a crazy situation.”

It was around St. Patrick’s Day when Schenkels flew home to Nova Scotia, spending the next four weeks finishing her year of schooling online.

“It was very difficult. I tried to practise on my brother but he did not make a good patient,” she laughed.

Following a month of online learning, it was exam prep time for the 19-year-old.

“It was a test of willpower for sure.”

After giving herself a few days to relax, Schenkels then started to reach out to the hospital and local clinics, and it was Mona Cavanagh at the CRG who got back to Schenkels, impressed with her enthusiasm.

“It’s been absolutely incredible. I got to exercise my brain a little bit. I felt like I had learned all these things (at school) and I wanted to keep using them.”

With the CRG, Schenkels used her time to try to raise the group’s profile, including on social media, while also recruiting patients for upcoming medical trials.

“And to educate them on what it means to participate in a trial,” she said. “A lot of people think they’re just going to be a guinea pig, and that’s not the case at all. It’s a great way to help move medicine forward. These trials are so important.”

The CRG has been instrumental in work surrounding both the swine flu pandemic (having the highest recruitment numbers in North America, and ensuring the safety and efficacy of the H1N1 vaccine) and HPV (helping get the vaccine publicly funded).

“Dr. Ferguson and the other staff members have been awesome to work with and they really show what it means to be a good community member,” Schenkels said.

The Shortts Lake native was named the McEuen Scholar in 2019, receiving a $200,000 scholarship for a four-year honours degree at the University of St. Andrews. Because medicine is a six-year program, she may decide to finish her final two years of studies in Canada.

She’s also received a two-year research grant and if all goes well and travel restrictions are lifted, would love to travel to Greece next summer to work with another researcher.

“This experience is a springboard into where I want to go,” she said.

While she hasn’t fully decided on where she wants to practise when she finishes her degree, Schenkels has enjoyed being home.

“I have been talking with a cousin about being home. This is where my family is and it would be lovely to be back here eventually, but I’m not sure when that will be.”