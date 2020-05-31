SHUBENACADIE – Wildlife lovers will be happy to know the provincial park in Shubenacadie is set to re-open.

The Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, as all as the province’s 20 provincial camping parks, will re-open with new safety measures in place. The wildlife park will open June 1, with the camping parks opening two weeks later.

The wildlife park will see reduced visitor capacity and modified hours, which will allow added time for cleaning. The park opens at 9 a.m. and operate until 6 p.m. daily, with final admissions at 5:30 p.m.

Those visiting the wildlife park are encouraged to practice physical distancing, as well as pay with a debit or credit card. Visitors are to follow a one-way route marked with arrows around the park, however some trails will be closed. Visitors are not permitted to bring food into the park for the animals and coin feeders will not be available. Portable washrooms, including accessible facilities, and canteen service will be available.

When provincial campgrounds open, they will also operate at a reduced capacity of 30 per cent to ensure distancing requirements can be met.

Campsite reservations will open over four days starting June 8. A schedule of which campgrounds open for reservations and the days they open is posted on the provincial parks website. Reservations can be made online or by phone starting at 9 a.m. on those days.

Provincial campgrounds will only be open to Nova Scotians. Reservations from out of province visitors will not be accepted in accordance with public health orders. Only registered campers will be allowed to enter campgrounds.

A province-wide burn ban is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. June 1, but daily burn restrictions remain in place during wildfire season. Nova Scotians must check restrictions online each day and know their municipal bylaws before burning brush or starting a fire in their backyard.

