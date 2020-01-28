Crystal Mills is doing everything she can to make Colchester County healthier.

For the last four-and-a-half years, Mills has owned and operated the Truro franchise of Simply for Life. When she purchased the business, she had about 17 clients and she was the only employee. Since then, the business has grown to see more than 200 clients at one time, with Mills employing four others on her team.

“I had actually been headhunted for the business,” said Mills, who will celebrate five years in business in June, 15 years overall in the community. “I had built a reputation in the community of being a helper to people in their diet and fitness. I have a natural passion that stems from my own journey of losing 70 pounds. This was a perfect fit.”

Simply for Life was created 18 years ago in the basement of the founders’ house in Saint John, N.B. Their slogan is to help people look amazing by living healthier, longer. Mills and her team accomplish that by working one-on-one with clients, working with partners and couples, and even small group sessions.

“We focus on making lifestyle changes that last,” explained Mills.

Those lifestyle changes can include a number of things such as stress, exercise, sleep, and, of course, nutrition.

“We make it work for each individual client, and make it sustainable. We need to break that diet mentality that’s out there. People need to see that these are changes they need to make over time.”

Each client at Simply for Life has access to not only Mills’ expertise, but also a dietitian, nutrition advisors, and fitness trainers. They are able to work with clients to address any issues – pain management, weight, medications, and the like. Each are also given a specialized meal plan, based on their individual needs. If results aren’t being made, changes can be made, including to the meal plan.

Simply for Life also offers a number of specialty programs, such as Keto, restorative detox, sugar detox and FODMAP, which is specialized for those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

“Nova Scotia has the highest rate of IBS in the country,” said Mills.

Other programs include those needing gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and Paleo.

“We have programs for whatever your lifestyle is.”

When it comes to a healthier lifestyle, it’s not just about nutrition, says Mills.

“It’s important, because everything is connected. Sleep is something we often deprive ourselves of, and it affects our energy, our appetite, and our emotions, and stress. Everything matters,” she said.

“When we focus on the whole circle of our lifestyle, it makes it so much easier. Our quality of life improves.”

Along with offering specialized consultations with clients, Simply for Life offers a market full of products.

The market is open to everyone, not just members.

“The market is something fairly new, only starting it about three years ago,” explained Mills. “It’s a place where you can find snacks, beverages, and even meals-to-go.”

Mills said she and her employees choose items for the market they love themselves, as well as feedback from clients and those shopping at the market.

“We’re building the market for what people want, and what people need. Everything is picked out based on the ingredients, and we try to bring in locally made products, including cheesecake and meats.”

Mills said it’s all about taking a proactive approach to one’s health at Simply for Life, no matter the client’s goal.

It could be trying to get off current medications for things such as diabetes, or it could be losing weight.

“The side effects of what we do are going to be what the client wants,” said Mills.

Simply for Life is located at 100 Esplanade, Truro. For more information on products or programs offered, drop into the office (shop the market!), visit https://simplyforlife.com/en/locations/simply-for-life-truro/, call 902-893-1518, or email info.truro@simplyforlife.com. You can also follow the Truro location on Facebook and Instagram.