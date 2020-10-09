TRURO – More than 22,000 Smile cookies were sold at local Tim Hortons restaurants during this year’s annual campaign.

Proceeds from the cookies, which sold for $1 each, have been donated to the Colchester Community Workshops for its building campaign.

“For me, they are really good customers,” said Quinn MacKenzie, from the Truro, Debert, and Masstown Tim Hortons, about why the campaign supported the Workshops this year.

Wayne MacCallum, who operates the restaurant in Millbrook, said it was a good cause, and it was great to help out the building campaign.

“It’s about community support,” added Jack Roop, from the Tim Hortons in Brookfield.

In total, $22,183 was donated collectively from the Tim Hortons restaurants. The campaign ran from Sept. 14-20. Throughout the campaign, clients from the Workshops spent some time working at the Robie Street location.