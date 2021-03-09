LONDONDERRY – A seriously-injured snowmobiler was airlifted to hospital on March 8 after a collision in Londonderry the night before.

The collision saw a portion of Highway 104 at the Cobequid toll plaza closed while the man was airlifted.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. March 8, Colchester District RCMP responded to the call of a snowmobile collision near Londonderry. Overnight, two snowmobilers were finishing a ride and planned to meet the following morning.

When one snowmobiler awoke, he realized his friend had not arrived back at the camp the night before. He began searching for his friend and found him roughly 10 miles away.

The 23-year-old man from Enfield was seriously injured after colliding with trees.

The uninjured snowmobiler transported his friend to a location near the highway and met police and paramedics.

The highway was closed near the toll plaza between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.to allow paramedics to airlift the victim for transport to the QEII hospital in Halifax.

The investigation into the collision in continuing.