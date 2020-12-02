SOUTH BRANCH – A 37-year-old man from South Branch will appear in court next month following a disturbance that saw a conducted energy device used.

Joseph Brian Burke is facing a charge of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. He’s scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Jan. 6, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

At approximately 3:19 p.m. Dec. 1, Colchester RCMP responded to a disturbance at a workplace in South Branch. A man had threatened another man and then used a conducted energy device to shock the victim twice.

The suspect left the area, however was arrested at an area residence later that evening without incident.

No serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

Police were unable to locate the weapon; the investigation continues and further charges are under consideration.