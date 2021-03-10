TRURO – The Colchester SPCA received a special donation.

Chad Norman, an author and poet living in Truro, stopped by the SPCA on March 10 to drop off a donation of $200. The donation was courtesy of sales of his most recently-published book, Simona: A Celebration of the S.P.C.A.

Norman began writing the book of poetry shortly after adopting Simona from the SPCA in 2009. He finished the book five years ago, however it wasn’t until recently the book was printed.

Upon delivery of the donation, Norman told Amber Lynds, who works in animal care, that he and his family didn’t rescue Simona from the organization, but Simona rescued them.

Norman is expecting another batch of his book before the end of the month. The book’s publishing company is based out of India.

Anyone wishing to purchase a copy of the book can email him at namronskichacha@gmail.com or find his personal page on Facebook and send a message.