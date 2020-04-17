TRURO – Colchester Waste Management is replacing this year’s spring clean-up program with a year-round alternative.

Due to COVID-19, the program is cancelled for residents in the Municipality of Colchester County, and the towns of Stewiacke and Truro.

Instead, residents will be permitted to place two large items outside for their regularly scheduled garbage collection day for pick up. This bulky waste collection is only for properties that are currently eligible for residential curbside collection.

Depending on the municipality in which residents reside, there are slight differences between the three. The continue is scheduled to run until March 31, 2021, for everyone, with the plan to re-assess the program throughout the year. Residents should refer to their collection schedules to ensure their items are out on the appropriate collection day.

Town of Truro – two bulky item collection begins April 27, and will continue until March 31, 2021. Only residential properties that are three units or less are eligible.

Municipality of Colchester – two bulky item collection begins May 4, and will continue until March 31, 2021. Only residential properties that are three units or less, apartment building (four to six units), and nonprofit organizations that have applied for residential curbside collection are eligible.

Town of Stewiacke – two bulky item collection begins May 15, and will continue until March 31, 2021. Only residential properties that are three units or less are eligible.

For all municipalities, items are to be placed within 10 feet of the road by 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. The maximum weight of individual items can’t exceed 50 pounds, or one cubic meter in size, with the exception of furniture and appliances.

What’s in:

Appliances (maximum one of each type)

Bed springs and mattresses

Broken glass (safely packaged)

Furniture

Hot water tanks and oil tanks – emptied

Lawn furniture

Toys (bikes)

Maximum weight of bundled items is 50 pounds

Carpet in 3-foot lengths (50 pounds max)

Bundle of wood (50 pounds max)

What’s out:

Automotive parts/batteries

Hazardous, explosive, or toxic waste

Commercial or business waste

Liquid waste

Renovations or construction debris of large volumes

Tires

Propane tanks

Small loose materials

Electronics – TV’s, microwaves, GPS, computers, printers, stereos, VCR’s, DVD players, etc. – The drop-off depots are closed at this time due to COVID-19, so please continue to hold on to your electronic recyclables. To find a drop off depot nearest you go to https://epra.ca/ – Subway Bottle Exchange, Bible Hill; TNT Recycling, Shubenacadie; and Tatamagouche Recycling, Tatamagouche.

Call the Colchester Waste helpline at 902-895-4777 for further information or email helpline@colchester.ca.