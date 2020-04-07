TRURO – Jon Stanfield says his family has always been dedicated to its country.

So it’s no surprise then to have Stanfield’s Ltd., based out of Truro, sign on with the federal and provincial governments to supply them with medical gowns to be used on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“This is a truly made in Truro solution,” said Stanfield, the company’s president and CEO, during a virtual press conference where he gave particulars about the two contracts. The polypropylene being used for the gowns is being made by another local manufacturer, Intertape Polymer.

In the span of 10 days, Stanfield said the business was able to recreate a medical gown – two actually, before deciding on the second for use, and have it approved by Health Canada.

“It’s truly an amazing feat when you understand the complexities of integrating government and private sector business in normal times.”

The business, which has been around for more than 160 years, laid off most of its workforce on March 16. More than 70 sewers have been recalled, and Stanfield says they could hire up to another 108 sewers.

This, he says, is a “glimmer of hope” in an uncertain time.

The six-month contract with the federal government is worth $24 million, and will see Stanfield’s manufacture 2.6 million disposable gowns. The contract will see Stanfield’s produce 100,000 gowns per week from the beginning of May until the end of October.

Stanfield’s also signed a $4.32 million contract with the province of Nova Scotia to manufacture 30,000 gowns a week for 16 weeks, with the first shipment expected by the end of next week. The provincial contract has an extension option, which could see another 240,000 gowns manufactured over another eight weeks at a cost of $2.16 million.

Stanfield said they didn’t need to do much retooling inside the plant to prepare for the shift in manufacturing. Instead, it was reshaping and ordering some new sewing equipment.

“We’ve created pods of nine, so we’re able to get 72 workers in per shift, and we’re in the market to hire for a second shift,” he said, adding there’s an option of adding in weekend shifts, or even overnight, if the employees want to work.

He said hiring won’t be a challenge – 500 applications were received over the weekend – “however there will be a certain level of training we need to do with those hires.

“We’re supporting a health crisis in Canada, and people want to support that.”

The two contracts will have a large impact on the company, as they’re coming at a time when the retail customer base was going home.

“The future looked scary for this company,” Stanfield admitted. “But these will provide a nice bridge in allowing us to get through this crisis. It will have a significant impact on the business over the next six to eight months.”

The contracts, he said, may allow the company to reach out to its current manufacturing partners in New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario in order to fulfill the demand, something Stanfield is happy about.

“We’re really excited to employ as many Canadians as we can on this.”

When questioned why Stanfield’s focused on medical gowns and not masks, the company president said they wanted something they could execute the easiest.

He did, however, say he would be happy and willing to re-tool and purchase machinery to make masks if needed.

“I think this PPE thing is going to go on longer than everybody thinks,” he said.

While bringing employees back to work meant re-shaping the sewing space to support social distancing, Stanfield says they’re working with the health authority to make sure other safety precautions are taken.

Employees entering the building will be given a series of questions that could see them turned away from the building. Upon entering and exiting, all employees will have their temperatures taken, and the facility will be closed to the public. The sewing floor will remain open only to those sewers, Stanfield, and other managers, and machines will be scrubbed between shifts.

Stanfield’s has also provided employees with Yeti reusable mugs so they can bring coffee from home, instead of supplying coffee at the plant. Employees will have access to masks to wear while working; bathrooms will be cleaned every hour; and door handles will be sanitized.

“There may be a few others as we go,” said Stanfield.

The wage for sewers will be $17 per hour, and Stanfield said bonuses will be available to the pods of nine should they surpass their daily targets.

Shifts will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday to Friday.

“I think this is a great symbol of not letting manufacturing go,” Stanfield said. “Over the years, I think manufacturing has been a little bit maligned.”

He said society needs to ensure the capacity of manufacturing to support these types of situations, and that the country needs to maintain an available output of personal protective equipment, so things can ramp up faster when needed.

Being the fifth generation to lead the company, Stanfield said he imagined it was the 1910’s, the factory was full of sheep wool, and production was on blankets for soldiers.

“In my gut, I knew we had to do something,” he said, adding he’s tremendously excited to carry on the company’s legacy of helping the country in a time of need.

“We are 164 years old and have deep roots of what it means to be Canadian.”