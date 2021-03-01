TRURO – After failing to land a new federal contract, Stanfield’s Ltd. is laying off 150 workers.

Company president Jon Stanfield hasn’t responded to requests for comment, nor has Stanfield’s posted to its social media accounts or website about the layoffs.

However Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann and Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA Dave Ritcey have both publicly acknowledged the layoffs.

In a press release emailed to media, Ritcey called the news “devastating” and said the layoffs aren’t just job numbers: “they represent people getting up and going to work every day.”

Stanfield’s announced last spring the company had secured a $24-million contract with the federal government and a $4.32-million contract with the province to produce gowns. The federal contract ran from May until October, while a 16-week provincial contract began mid-April, with an extension option for another eight weeks.

At the time, Stanfield said the contracts allowed him to recall 70 laid-off workers and hire 100 more to help fulfill the contracts.

He called it a “glimmer of hope” during the uncertainty near the beginning of the pandemic.

Ritcey says Nova Scotian businesses, especially Stanfield’s, were among the first to step up to support frontline and essential workers during the pandemic.

“By ignoring Atlantic Canada, I feel the federal government is letting them down,” he said, adding the loss of 150 jobs, plus another 55 from the relocation of the RCMP communications centre from Truro to Dartmouth, “paints a troubling picture about the focus on growing our rural economies.”

An update on Stanfield’s website dated Oct. 2, 2020, says the company marked a milestone in August 2020 by producing its 2,000,000th gown under the contracts.

“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement but it’s only the beginning,” reads the post.

When the post was created, Stanfield’s was “fast approaching” its three-millionth gown while also producing reusable non-medical masks.

“With the help and expertise of sewers all across the Atlantic provinces, including within our factory, we’ve been able to manufacture approximately 80,000 masks here in Canada.”

In a Facebook post, Zann says she’s “terribly concerned and disappointed” to learn of the layoffs. She says she spoke to Stanfield a week ago about his concerns the company wouldn’t be awarded a second tender to manufacture PPE. Zann says she got on the phone to see what she could do.

“When Stanfield’s asked for an extension to the contract in the fall, I spoke to the minister and department officials but no extensions were being offered to anyone,” Zann posted. “By this time, many other companies across Canada were asking to apply to make PPE gowns and under normal circumstances to get government contracts it has to be done in a free and open competitive setting with no political interference from MPs.”

Zann posted 71 companies applied for the recent tender, however she has not received word on the successful applicants.

“Stanfield’s is a longtime established company and the government gave them one of the very first contracts issued a year ago. Our community stepped up when our country was in crisis. I would absolutely have preferred to continue delivering this great service but the second go-round was a free and competitive bidding process.”

The MP says she’s grateful to Stanfield’s for stepping up, as well as the government for choosing the company for the contract last year.

“And I’m grateful and proud of the work our citizens have done in the past year to help our country at a time of great need,” she said.