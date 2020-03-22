TRURO – The Nova Scotia government has declared a state of emergency for the entire province.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the state of emergency on March 22 as a response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Under the state of emergency, people can’t gather in groups of more than five people (grocery stores are an exception, among others), and must continue to adhere to social distancing of two metres, or six feet. Police have been given the authority, under the Health Protection Act, to enforce social distancing and self-isolation. Anyone caught by police can be fined $1,000 per day, and businesses fined $7,500.

Businesses that are non-essential services can remain open if they wish, however social distancing can be maintained. Work spaces must also be cleaned and disinfected at a minimum of twice daily or as required and employees follow proper hygiene.

Also under the state of emergency:

Nova Scotia borders will tighten to travellers and all entry points (land, sea, air) will be closely managed starting March 23, at 6 a.m. Nova Scotians should only leave if essential. Anyone entering the province will be stopped, questioned and told to self-isolate for 14 days. Exemptions for cross-border travel include healthy workers in trades and transportation sectors who move goods and people (e.g. truck drivers); healthy people going to work (e.g. health care workers); and people travelling into the province for essential health services (e.g. chemotherapy treatment)

effective immediately, provincial parks, beaches and tourist attractions are closed. Provincial trails will remain open for exercise. Gathering limits and social distancing guidelines must be followed

Police can also enforce offences under the Emergency Management Act. For example, fines for charging higher than fair market prices for goods and services

there are several groups who are essential and exempt from gathering limits. They include but are not limited to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies. If possible, one person per family should be designated to do these tasks. Other groups include construction sites, health care services, community services (e.g. child protection), criminal justice services and law enforcement

During the state of emergency declaration, the province announced another seven new cases of COVID-19, all related to travel or earlier cases. Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer, said there has been no community spread in the province, however expects it will happen.

The new cases brings the provincial number up to 28, and they are spread throughout Nova Scotia.