STEWIACKE – Dogs are soon welcome to the Barking Lot, a place to call their own.

The Barking Lot officially opens to the public on Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. The off-leash dog park, which features an area for small dogs and one for large, has been in the works for a couple of years.

Kamie Branch, one of the driving forces behind the park, said the coronavirus pandemic was a slight setback for the group.

“My vision is to have the community involved as much as possible, and that if they build it, they will use it and take care of it,” said Branch. “The community and local businesses have been extremely supportive.”

And then COVID-19 hit the province, and Branch says it was a hurdle for the Barking Lot Association as much anyone else. The association will own and manage the park in partnership with the Town of Stewiacke.

“Not being able to fundraise how we usually would was hard, with events and Town Days being cancelled. What drove us home was recycling. We held two or three bottle drives and that brought in the last of the funds needed,” she said.

Located at the Stewiacke Recreation Park, past the baseball and soccer fields, the Barking Lot offers about an acre for dogs to run, play, and socialize with other dogs. It’s next to the walking trail leading to Mastodon Ridge.

In the future, the dog park will feature shelter, benches, and play structures. Branch says the association will meet in the new year to set the goals for that third phase.

“It would be really nice to have more structures to use in the summer, but I can’t say when they’ll be in place,” she said.

Over the past few months, residents in the town and surrounding area have been asking when the dog park will open.

“I feel like the community has been so anxious for it to open. The fence is up, and it’s visible, so they’re asking,” said Branch, who plans on using the park multiple times a week.

She says she’s also heard that residents in Truro are also interested in utilizing the park.

Those familiar with the off-leash park in Truro will find much of the same codes of conduct in place in Stewiacke.

Branch says the association members looked to the parks in both Truro and Elmsdale, as well as a few in Halifax, as to what codes of conduct were being followed and used those as a guide to form their own.

“The code of conduct is to keep handlers and dogs safe, as well as the park clean,” Branch explained.

Some of the codes of conduct include picking up after one’s dog, having no more than two dogs per handler at a time in the park, and bringing items such as toys at the handler’s own risk.

“There was a lot of discussion over (the latter),” said Branch. “After some deliberation, we decided that anything brought in was at their own risk, and they’d be responsible for it themselves if, say, another dog destroyed the toy.”

When it comes to handlers having no more than two dogs at a time, Branch says the association looked to personal experience, the association members, and the other parks.

“Having two dogs myself, I can’t imagine having a third if something were to happen and having to wrangle more than two,” said Branch. “It would be overwhelming.”

Once the park opens to the public on Nov. 1, they can access it at any time.

A grand opening will be planned for the spring, to show appreciation to the community and businesses.