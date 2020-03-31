TRURO – Students in public schools will remain home until at least May 1 due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The provincial government made the announcement following the recommendation of Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. The closure also pertains to licensed child care providers.

Due to the closure of school, the government says no student will be penalized. Students will have access to e-learning and at-home learning materials if the student doesn’t have internet access. Families who feel at-home learning may be a burden are asked to speak to their child’s teacher.

“These are extraordinary times and that requires innovation and co-operation.” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We are focused on math and literacy, we are making sure Grade 12’s who were on track to graduate will graduate, but we also want to make sure families have what they need to support learning at home.”

Students who were on track to graduate will graduate and Grade 12 students who need a preliminary paper-based transcript for bursaries, scholarships, or university entrance will receive one by contacting their regional centre for education or Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP). Students who were on track to proceed to their next grade will move to their next grade on time. Students will receive end of year report cards.

During the ongoing closure of public schools:

all Grade Primary to 9 students will receive at-home learning packages distributed bi-weekly by SaltWire Network

students in grades 10 to 12 who require at-home learning packages will work with their individual teachers to address their specific needs; additional information on distribution will be forwarded to schools

learning will be assignment and project-focused

a dedicated learning website for families is available at https://curriculum.novascotia.ca/learning-home

all school trips planned for May and June are cancelled

provincial assessments, Nova Scotia exams and final exams in all courses are cancelled

Diplôme d’Études en Langue Française (DELF) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams are cancelled

students in grades 9 to 12 will receive additional access to the Homework Hub, a free online resource and tutoring for math

teachers will connect directly with students and families to help support learning

Students and families will continue to have access to student support services. SchoolsPlus facilitators and community outreach workers continue to support students and families via phone, email, and text. The facilitators are also available to accept new referrals to support students and families not currently using SchoolsPlus.

Mental health clinicians continue to work with students and their families by phone, secure video conferencing, or in person, where possible. For those who require additional supports, ask your teacher or principal and they will connect you to the support you need.

To better support students and adults with special needs, the province is modifying existing policies and agreements to allow teaching assistants and child and youth care support workers to provide paid respite care in the community.

Next year, teachers will help students prepare for their new grade and conduct additional review.

“Nova Scotia’s Learning Continuity Plan is meant to be flexible and provide the most support possible to students in these challenging times,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. “Co-operation is critical in making this work and I want to thank teachers, principals, unions, and administrators for keeping a shared focus on the health and education of our students.”