TRURO – Community members and businesses were supporting their fellow members through the search of a missing three-year-old boy that has since moved into a recovery effort.

Dylan Ehler was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Queen and Elizabeth streets in Truro on May 6. While the search continued in the area and along the Salmon River, onlookers took to the banks, all wishing and praying the toddler would be found alive.

Courtney Penny spent some time watching the search on the morning of May 7.

“I feel for the family; I have kids of my own,” said Penny, while members of the Truro Fire Service water rescue team were combing the Salmon River near the bridge between Bible Hill and Truro. “I just really want to see the kid found.”

Penny spent about three hours on May 6 searching for Dylan, like many others of the community.

“I toured the river up and down and the train tracks on my street trail bike,” he said.

“I’ve been witnessing a lot of spectators, people looking, a lot of people coming up willing to search. The community has really stepped up.”

He said the missing toddler has “shaken” up the community, especially after the other tragedies the area has endured over the last few weeks.

“It’s just another dark cloud over Nova Scotia at the moment. I think everybody’s just hoping for a better outcome.”

Truro Police Service Chief Dave MacNeil also spoke to media about the support shown for Dylan and his family, as well as those involved in the search.

“We’re very fortunate to live in this community,” he said, during a media briefing on May 7. “This is a strong community, everyone rallies together.

“We’ve suffered a great deal of loss in the last few weeks, but we’re hopeful of a positive outcome today. People are very supportive, and they’re staying positive.”

MacNeil said the community has stepped up by keeping searchers fed and hydrated, and supporting the family as much as possible.