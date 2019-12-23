TRURO – Our annual Christmas cards are now on sale.

These beautiful cards were all designed by our local Pathfinders, and are available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., right up until Dec. 24. Every $5 donated towards a card feeds one person staying at Hub House for a day. Donations over $20 are eligible for tax receipts.

We also have an updated list of our needs:

Canned lunch meats

Juice packs

Granola bars

Pudding, Jell-O, fruit cups

Sauces (honey garlic, sweet and sour, etc.)

Canned cream soups

Canned vegetables

Rice

Pasta sauces

Mustard, relish

Cereal

Oatmeal

Pancake mix, syrup

Jam, peanut butter

Canned milk

Laundry soap

Dishwasher tabs

Liquid hand soap

Lysol wipes

Disinfecting spray

Floor cleaners

All-purpose cleaners

Bleach

Aluminum foil

Paper towel

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Coffee filters

Ziplock sandwich bags

Brown paper lunch bags

Sidewalk salt

$5 Tim Hortons cards

Story of a local homeless man

I am 59 years old, I have lived in Truro my whole life, and I have been homeless since the end of August.

When I was younger I worked in warehouses and in building supplies. I always worked full time. I miss working, I was happy with what I did.

I had to leave my apartment this summer and couldn’t find anywhere else to go, so I came to the shelter. It is hard for me to get around, I have fallen a few times. My knees are all banged up, it is hard to get onto disability.

I am trying to find another place in town. They are hard to come by. Hard to get the funds.

I never, ever thought I would be in this situation. Never. It’s not easy, you’ve got to keep your head up.