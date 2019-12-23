Local Pathfinders create beautiful Christmas cards annually in support of the Truro Homeless Outreach Society. Submitted photo

TRURO – Our annual Christmas cards are now on sale.

These beautiful cards were all designed by our local Pathfinders, and are available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., right up until Dec. 24. Every $5 donated towards a card feeds one person staying at Hub House for a day. Donations over $20 are eligible for tax receipts.

We also have an updated list of our needs:

  • Canned lunch meats
  • Juice packs
  • Granola bars
  • Pudding, Jell-O, fruit cups
  • Sauces (honey garlic, sweet and sour, etc.)
  • Canned cream soups
  • Canned vegetables
  • Rice
  • Pasta sauces
  • Mustard, relish
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Pancake mix, syrup
  • Jam, peanut butter
  • Canned milk
  • Laundry soap
  • Dishwasher tabs
  • Liquid hand soap
  • Lysol wipes
  • Disinfecting spray
  • Floor cleaners
  • All-purpose cleaners
  • Bleach
  • Aluminum foil
  • Paper towel
  • Toilet paper
  • Kleenex
  • Coffee filters
  • Ziplock sandwich bags
  • Brown paper lunch bags
  • Sidewalk salt
  • $5 Tim Hortons cards

Story of a local homeless man

I am 59 years old, I have lived in Truro my whole life, and I have been homeless since the end of August.

When I was younger I worked in warehouses and in building supplies. I always worked full time. I miss working, I was happy with what I did.

I had to leave my apartment this summer and couldn’t find anywhere else to go, so I came to the shelter. It is hard for me to get around, I have fallen a few times. My knees are all banged up, it is hard to get onto disability.

I am trying to find another place in town. They are hard to come by. Hard to get the funds.

I never, ever thought I would be in this situation. Never. It’s not easy, you’ve got to keep your head up.