TRURO – Our annual Christmas cards are now on sale.
These beautiful cards were all designed by our local Pathfinders, and are available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., right up until Dec. 24. Every $5 donated towards a card feeds one person staying at Hub House for a day. Donations over $20 are eligible for tax receipts.
We also have an updated list of our needs:
- Canned lunch meats
- Juice packs
- Granola bars
- Pudding, Jell-O, fruit cups
- Sauces (honey garlic, sweet and sour, etc.)
- Canned cream soups
- Canned vegetables
- Rice
- Pasta sauces
- Mustard, relish
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Pancake mix, syrup
- Jam, peanut butter
- Canned milk
- Laundry soap
- Dishwasher tabs
- Liquid hand soap
- Lysol wipes
- Disinfecting spray
- Floor cleaners
- All-purpose cleaners
- Bleach
- Aluminum foil
- Paper towel
- Toilet paper
- Kleenex
- Coffee filters
- Ziplock sandwich bags
- Brown paper lunch bags
- Sidewalk salt
- $5 Tim Hortons cards
Story of a local homeless man
I am 59 years old, I have lived in Truro my whole life, and I have been homeless since the end of August.
When I was younger I worked in warehouses and in building supplies. I always worked full time. I miss working, I was happy with what I did.
I had to leave my apartment this summer and couldn’t find anywhere else to go, so I came to the shelter. It is hard for me to get around, I have fallen a few times. My knees are all banged up, it is hard to get onto disability.
I am trying to find another place in town. They are hard to come by. Hard to get the funds.
I never, ever thought I would be in this situation. Never. It’s not easy, you’ve got to keep your head up.