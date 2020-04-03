TRURO – Another 14 cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, have been confirmed in the province, bringing the total to 207.

The 14 new cases were identified on April 2, when almost 900 tests were done in the lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The province still only has one case confirmed to be caused by community transmission, however there are still additional confirmations to be expected. Most cases are connected to travel or a known case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,234 negative test results and 207 confirmed cases. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Five individuals are currently in hospital. Twenty-one individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.