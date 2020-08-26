TRURO – More than 600 people participated in an online survey that examined the impact of COVID-19 on their consumer behaviour.

The July survey was a joint effort of a number of business development organizations, including the Truro and Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity (TC PEP). The full results are on the organization’s website, trurocolchester.ca.

“We wanted information that would be helpful to local small businesses,” said Brennan Gillis, chief executive officer of the TC PEP. “This survey confirmed some of our assumptions and highlighted important opportunities as businesses look to online and delivery.”

Gillis says business organizations had been hearing from some people in the community about shopping behaviours, so wanted to validate what was being heard.

“We had to get some real data on that,” he said.

Of the 610 participants, 92 per cent said they regularly dined out prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty per cent shifted to curbside pickup during the pandemic, with 12 per cent participating in delivery.

“One of the positives that came out of this survey is that people shopped online locally,” said Gillis, adding residents in the area did 45 per cent more shopping online during the pandemic than prior to COVID-19.

When asked what consumers plan to do going forward, 14 per cent anticipated going back to pre-COVID habits, 48 per cent were unsure, while 38 per cent indicated they plan to do more online and less in-person shopping.

“When you look at that, 48 per cent are unsure, so if you own a business, how do you handle that going forward?”

He says many are finding a convenience factor in delivery or pick-up options, citing online grocery shopping with curbside pick-up as an example. Four per cent of respondents said they used that option prior to the pandemic, with it increasing to 25 per cent during.

When the pandemic was in the first couple of months, Gillis said some business owners or operators in the area didn’t think it would last, that it would “blow over” in about six months and things would return to normal.

“When 92 per cent of people say they want businesses to be enforcing the physical distancing rule, that’s huge. We have been trying to help some people realize there is no going back to normal, so if they don’t take this seriously, they are going to lose customers,” said Gillis. “This survey totally spoke to that.”

During the pandemic, the Downtown Truro Partnership and the Town of Truro created an online delivery service for local businesses in an effort to get products to customers in a safe manner. Of the respondents, 67 per cent expressed an interest in a local online delivery service.

Along with TC PEP, the survey was a joint project with Colchester County, the Downtown Truro Partnership, CBDC NOBL, Nova Scotia Community College Truro campus, Town of Truro, Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce, and ACOA.