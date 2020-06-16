TRURO – Brian Wood is optimistic this is the year the TAAC Revitalization Project gets underway.

That’s because the federal government announced last month it was looking to push out billions of infrastructure funds on shovel-ready projects to help stimulate the economy.

“We have received all positive indications the federal and provincial governments are both on board with this project,” said Wood. “Our committee members are highly confident we will see this project moving forward this year.”

Both governments, says Wood, have already been looking at the plans for the TAAC Grounds, which would see an overhaul of the current facility on Golf Street and moving a superior baseball diamond to a separate location.

The existing TAAC Grounds would be refit with a multi-sport, all-weather field, as well as synthetic eight-lane track and regulation throwing areas, while the baseball diamond would feature a senior-sized, championship quality all-weather infield.

“We are a shovel-ready project, but have to close a gap in our fundraising dollars,” he said.

Since the infrastructure funding push was announced, Wood says the governments have been in touch with the revitalization committee seeking additional information.

“This is a good year to do it,” he said, of the project. “We’re not likely to have many sporting events this year due to the pandemic.”

In terms of the committee’s funding for the project, Wood says they’re about $600,000 away from their $2-million goal. The total project cost is estimated around $6-million.

He says the Town of Truro and Municipality of Colchester County have each committed $310,000 to the project, and the committee has raised more than $800,000.

“Our $600,000 remaining is about 10 per cent of the overall project,” he said.

Committee members are still seeking donations from within the community, whether from individuals or businesses alike.

“There are still a few naming rights opportunities, but it’s more a strategy of finding 12 people to commit to a donation of $50,000 each,” said Wood.

“If people want to give, or have some affinity of this project, now is the time.”

The project recently received a major donation of $250,000 from the Ritacco family and the Eldis Group. The families of the Cobequid Educational Centre’s track and field athletes also donated their team fees, totaling $1,100, from this year’s lost season.

A post on the TAAC Revitalization Project page on Facebook regarding the latter donation says, “We can’t wait to be able to provide a proper training and competition facility for this local championship program.”

The committee has also been running a 50/50 raffle in support of not only the project, but the high school’s track and field team.

For more information on the project, and to keep up-to-date with fundraising activities and plans, follow the TAAC Revitalization Project page on Facebook, or visit www.taacrevitalizationproject.ca.