TRURO – Local residents can get a taste of Team Canada when the players hit the ice for an exhibition game just prior to the IIHF Women’s World Championships next month.

Team Canada will play Finland on March 27 in a pre-tournament game at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC). During the tournament, Canada is part of Pool A, which will be playing its games at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Along with the Canada-Finland game, the RECC will also host an exhibition game on March 29 between Japan and Switzerland.

The games were part of an announcement of a 10-game pre-tournament schedule announced on Feb. 24. Nine of the competing teams, along with five women’s U SPORTS teams, will play exhibition games in a total of seven communities leading up to the women’s worlds.

The championships run March 31 to April 10, in Halifax and Truro. Pool B teams will hit the ice for preliminary play in Truro.

“The pre-tournament schedule is yet another milestone as we continue to prepare to welcome the world to Nova Scotia in March, and to work with a number of communities throughout Nova Scotia to allow hockey fans in the region an opportunity to experience the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship,” said Grant MacDonald, general manager of the event, in a press release. “We look forward to providing a world-class experience for fans and teams in all seven pre-tournament communities, and to use the Jed Ritcey Fund from the 2017 World Junior A Challenge legacy to invite students from various schools in the Truro area to games at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.”

The pre-tournament for the 2020 IIHF Women’s Wold Championships includes: