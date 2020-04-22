TRURO – Two teenagers are facing charges following a break and enter at Cobequid Education Centre.

The Truro Police Service was notified on April 20 that the high school was entered sometime over the prior weekend. Police say some computer items were missing and fire extinguishers were discharged inside the school.

As part of their investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bible Hill and a 15-year-old Truro boy on April 21 in relation to the matter. They are facing charges of break and enter, theft, damage to property, and breaching a court order.

They have been released from police custody and are to appear in youth court in Truro in June.

Police continue to investigate the matter.