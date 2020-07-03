When the weather finally starts to warm up, all we want to think about is getting out and enjoying the sun!

Oh the sun, it can be our best friend or worst enemy, but ultimately it all comes down to how we treat it and how we take care of ourselves while out in it.

I find there’s so much conflicting information out there about sun safety. And as usual there are two sides to everything, such as some sunscreen companies recommend constant application of high SPF containing chemically-based sunscreens every time you go out in the sun.

Then there are the holistic experts that say no, all the overuse of sunscreens is what causes vitamin D deficiency in 41 per cent of people of all ages. They say it’s necessary to spend some time in the sun without sun protection to convert the sun’s rays into vitamin D. They also believe the chemicals in sunscreen are toxic and might actually contribute to skin cancer, rather than prevent it.

So who should we believe? There are so many different opinions on what’s correct in terms of sun safety, but I must say that I agree with the holistic experts that our body needs to convert the sun’s rays into vitamin D, but we need to do it sensibly.

Do you wonder about what type of sunscreen to use, should we even use it, and if so, when and how to use it? I’ve made a list of 10 simple sun safety tips that I’d like to share to help you out:

10 Sunscreen Safety Tips

1. We all need small amounts of sun exposure on a daily basis. Vitamin D deficiency is very common, affecting approximately 41 per cent of people of all ages. That’s why it’s necessary to spend some time in the sun without sun protection to convert the sun’s rays into vitamin D. Depending on your skin type, 10-30 minutes with the sun on your face, arms, and legs several times a week can allow your skin to provide enough UVB to meet vitamin D needs. Go for a walk outside, let the kids play outside, do some gardening, sit out and enjoy a book and glass of water, it’s important for so many reasons. Just make sure to keep babies out of direct sunlight. 2. If you’re going to be outside at any time of year in the sun for longer than 30 minutes, wear some form of sun protection. This includes protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and applying natural sunscreen products on exposed skin. 3. If you choose to use a sunscreen product, use a natural cream or lotion with zinc oxide or (non-nano) titanium dioxide as the active ingredient, and containing as few inactive ingredients as possible. Avoid sprays as they can be inhaled, especially by children. 4. All sunscreens have an SPF (sun protection factor) on their labels. The SPF is a relative measure of how long it will take for unprotected skin to burn in the sun compared to how long it will take if the recommended amount of sunscreen is used. However, using a sunscreen with SPF 30 does not mean you can spend 30 times longer in the sun because there are a number of other factors that can affect the protection level of sunscreens. Some of these factors include: how active you are (e.g., how much you sweat or swim)

how strong the UV rays are on a particular day and location

if you’re taking certain medications or have certain health conditions

skin type: in general, lighter skin is more sensitive to UV rays than darker skin

how much and how often sunscreen is applied to your skin (applying less than the recommended amount of sunscreen greatly reduces the amount of protection it provides). Sunscreens are not meant to increase the amount of time you can spend in the sun without burning. They are meant to provide protection from UV rays while you are outside for a short period of time. 5. If you are going to be in the sun during peak sun hours, it’s important to reapply sunscreen every two hours. The sun’s UV rays are strongest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., so wear protective clothing or go in the shade for part of the time to avoid sunburn. 6. To get the full benefit from your sunscreen, it’s important to use the recommended amount. For example, an adult should use about 7 teaspoons (35mL) of sunscreen to cover all areas of exposed skin (1 teaspoon for each arm, 1 teaspoon for each leg, 1 teaspoon for your front, 1 teaspoon for your back, and 1 teaspoon for your face and neck). 7. Eat a healthy, balanced, whole foods-based diet with a large variety of raw, fresh fruits, and vegetables. These raw plant foods naturally contain antioxidants that counteract free radical damage to the body from the sun. 8. Protect the skin’s natural protective barrier on a regular basis with a healthy natural skincare regimen. Use products containing plant-based oils, natural emollients, and humectants, and antioxidants. The stronger the skin’s barrier is, the less chance there is for permanent damage to collagen, elastin, and melanin-producing cells in the deeper layers of the skin. 9. Certain supplements such as collagen and antioxidants give the body additional ammunition against free radical and sun damage, and can also help remove damaged tissue and rebuild stronger, healthier tissue. 10. Stay hydrated! Dehydration weakens the skin’s immune function and decreases its resistance to the sun’s rays. Make sure to increase babies and children’s fluids if outside in the sun.

Don’t be afraid of the sun!

The sun is necessary for our skin. We need it for our health, to provide warmth, and it also helps with our happiness. So get yourself and your kids outside to run around and play with the sun on your skin for a short period of time. But remember, too much of the sun can be very damaging, so yes, take precautions when outside in the sun for long periods of time, but give your skin a chance to make its own vitamin D too.

